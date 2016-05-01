Piedmont Health District Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Keysville

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Keysville on Friday, October 1 from noon to 4 p.m.

This one-time clinic will be located at Southside Virginia Community College, located at 200 Daniel Road. The clinic will offer all the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/. Walk-ups are also welcome. This clinic will only offer first and second doses of the vaccine. Booster shots will not be available.

New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, staying at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing your hands often.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.