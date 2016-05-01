Kimbrough Announces Write-In Campaign For PEC School Board

Another candidate is announcing a run for Prince Edward County School Board. Susan Kimbrough will run for the District 701 seat as a write-in candidate. According to her campaign statement, Kimbrough has more than two decades of educational experience, working as both a K-12 teacher and as an adjunct instructor for aspiring teachers at The University of North Carolina Greensboro. Kimbrough said she believes our schools are failing our students and currently has one of the highest teacher turnover rates in the state. Further, she says a quarter of all teachers in Prince Edward County are currently teaching on a provisional license.