A grand jury will hear a murder case in Appomattox County. Late last week, 36 year-old Charles Roosevelt Abbit Junior, of Spout Spring, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the murder case of 34 year-old Carlos Rican Roman Junior. Roman died of a single gunshot wound on July 21st. Abbitt is being held in the Blue RIdge Regional Jail in Amherst with no bond for second degree murder.