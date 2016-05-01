Dumminger Launches Write-In Campaign For PEC School Board

A new candidate for Prince Edward County School Board is emerging. Dr. James Dumminger has annoucned he will launch a write-in campaign. Dumminger is the incumbent for the DIstrict 701 seat and has served on the board since 2019 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Cainan Townsend. He was then elected to the board outright later that same year. Dumminger has served as the principal at Gold Hill Elementary School in Buckingham. He retired from that job in 2012. Before that, he taught math for 37 years.