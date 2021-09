Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing September 10 in Farmville

The Piedmont Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing Friday, September 10 at the at Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville from 10 am. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.

“We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community and encourage residents to come get tested. Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community,” said Acting Piedmont Health District Director Sulola Adekoya, M.D., MPH.

This event is a drive-thru event, but walk-ups are accepted. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should sit near a window.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and no cost to the patient. No insurance is needed. No appointment is needed.

To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

· Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

· Stay home when you are sick;

· Avoid contact with sick people;

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer ONLY if soap and water are not available;

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and avoid crowds of people.

For more information about this event, call (434) 392-3984. Information on COVID-19 in Virginia is available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.