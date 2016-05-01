COVID-19 Spread Still Concerning

More concerning statistics regarding the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 locally. The Piedmont Health District reports cases have risen dramtically over the past week, since Monday, August 23rd. The Virginia Department of Health rpeorts 80 new COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward County alone. In Buckingham COunty, there were 30 new cases in the past week. Cumberland COunty reported an additional 18 cases in the week. Charltte had 41 and Lunenubrg – 22.

As far as vaccination rates… Lunenburg County has the highest fully vaccinated rate at 42.9 percent. Buckingham County comes in a close second at 42.6 percent, followed by Charlotte County, with 41.4 percent of residents who are considered fully vaccinated. Cumberland County ranks 4th in the region, with 39.8 percent of residents fully vaccinated. And Prince Edward COunty ranks last in the five county region, with 36.8 percent of resident vaccinated.