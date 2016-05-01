SEC Prepares for Tropical Storm Ida

Southside Electric Cooperative is closely monitoring the path and potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ida as it develops. Forecasters are saying we could see heavy rain and thunderstorms, possibly strong ones, this afternoon and evening before the storm exits the area late tonight. SEC will respond safely and quickly.

SEC is prepared to respond with stocked warehouses, prepped trucks, equipment and fuel, as well as electrical and tree contract crews. System operators are monitoring SEC’s power system and weather on a daily, 24-hour basis. In addition, all employees are on high alert, ready to respond to member needs, including the Cooperative’s member service representatives. We encourage all members to be thoroughly prepared. Should a member experience an outage, please telephone 866-878-5514.

SEC urges members to act now to prepare to remain safe and comfortable in the event of an outage. The following are a list of preparation suggestions.

How You Can Prepare:

Assemble an emergency kit. It should include at least a three-day supply of water, non-perishable food, medication, first aid supplies, a flashlight, weather radio and extra batteries. Include a list of emergency contacts.

Charge your cell phone and have external, backup power sources charged.

Develop an evacuation plan in case it’s needed. Communicate the plan to your family. Include pets or livestock in your plan.

Secure outdoor items. Safely store lawn furniture, decorations, toys, garbage cans and other items that can be brought indoors.

Close windows and doors in the event of high winds.

Fuel up. Fill up your vehicles before the storm as a loss of power could affect gas stations.

Consider having supplies handy for your propane or charcoal grill. Be sure to grill outdoors in well-ventilated areas for safety.

For additional storm preparation, as well as outage information, please visit https://www.sec.coop/StormPrep.

As a reminder, if heavy rains and strong winds lead to downed lines, stay away! Contact with downed lines can be dangerous, even deadly. Report downed power lines to SEC’s member services number at 800-552-2118 or telephone 911 immediately.