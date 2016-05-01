Shots Fired in Prospect Area

According to Prince Edward County Sheriff L. A. Epps, on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at approximately 5:50 pm, Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Dungee Circle in the Prospect area of Prince Edward County. Upon arrival, Deputies collected evidence and initiated an investigation into the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Travonte Coles (age 30) was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and two counts of destruction of property. Mr. Coles is being held without bond at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville.