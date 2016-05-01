Farmville Man Arrested For Assault of Longwood Student

A Farmville man has been arrested for an assault on a Longwood University student. Longwood Poclie had responded to the assault call Tuesday of last week on Main Street. Matt McWilliams, the assistant vice president of the marketing department at Lognwood, confirmed that 20 year-old Jakeem Rashod Braxton, of Farmville, was arrested and charged with trespassing, assault, and assault of a law enforcement officer. McWilliams said Braxton is NOT a Longwood student. He’s being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond.