FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGE FOR LABOR DAY

With Monday, September 6th being Labor Day, there will be several changes to the week’s route. First, there will be NO residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday’s residential and business routes will be picked up on Tuesday, September 7th. Tuesday residential route will be picked up on Wednesday, September 8th. Wednesday residential route will be picked up on Thursday, September 9th. Friday will have its normal business pick up. Each residential route will be moved to the following day. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up as time permits. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe Labor Day.

RECAP

Monday, Sept.6th No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Sept. 7th Monday residential garbage pickup.

Business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Regular Tuesday curbside recycling.

Wed., Sept. 8th Tuesday residential garbage pickup.

Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in.

Thurs. Sept. 9th Wednesday residential garbage pickup.

Friday, Sept. 10th Business garbage and cardboard.