STEPS Head Start announces the sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each CACFP facility without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a complaint complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

fax:(202) 690-7442 or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

The center will receive free or reduced price meal reimbursement based on the following income scales effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Meals will be provided at these centers: Amelia STEPS Head Start-16331 Dunn Street, Amelia Court House, VA; Appomattox STEPS Head Start-185 Learning Lane, Appomattox, VA; Buckingham STEPS Head Start-77 Buckingham School Road, Buckingham, VA; Charlotte STEPS Head Start-401 Thomas Jefferson Highway, Charlotte Court House, VA; Cumberland STEPS Head Start, 60 School House Road, Cumberland, VA; Lunenburg STEPS Head Start,2401 Nottoway Blvd, Victoria, VA; Nottoway/Blackstone STEPS Head Start, 615 East Street, Blackstone, VA and Prince Edward STEPS Head Start-407 Griffin Blvd., Farmville, VA.

For further information please contact: Carolyn Early, 434-315-5909, Ext. 11 or Evonne Robertson, 434-315-5909, Ext. 15For additional CACFP information, please contact the State Agency at the Virginia Department of Health, Division of Community Nutrition, by phone: 1-877-618-7282 or email: CACFP@vdh.virginia.gov