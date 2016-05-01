Woman Arrested At Farmville Days Inn For Drug Charges

The Prince Edward COunty SHeriff’s Office recently conducted a search warrant on a room at the Days Inn Motel on South Main Street in Farmville. A statement from SHeriff Tony Epps says that, as a result of the search, a woman named Ashley Ann Cawthorne-Roach, of Pamplin, was arrested and charged with manufaturing, selling, and/or possession a controlled substance and other drug charges. Cawthorne-Roach was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer or firefighter. She’s now being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond.