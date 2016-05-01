Buckingham Chamber of Commerce Holds August Photo Contest

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Photo Contest during its August meeting, announcing winners and handing out ribbons for some of the best photographers in Buckingham County.

“The photography talent of our residents is outstanding,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “We had an independent, out-of-town group judge and rank the photo award winners. Every photo entered was outstanding.”

Best in Show, the Grand Prize photo, went to Fr. Alexander Wiseman, with this “The Nest at St. Thomas Aquinas” photo.

As for the category of “May Favorite View in Buckingham,” Fr. Alexander Wiseman took First Place, Second Place went to Elizabeth Jones, and Lisa Phillips took third.

For “Only in the Ham,” Fr. Alexander Wiseman took First Place, Second Plan went to Raymond Toney, and Third Place went to Lisa Phillips.

“Events-Hometown Pride,” saw First Place going to Raymond Toney, Second Place to Lisa Phillips, and Third Place to Br. Christian Borst.

The category of “Children and Farm Animals” saw Lisa Phillips win First Place, Br. Christian Borst win Second Place, and Raymond Toney took Third Place.

For “Youth Entries,” Meagan Gilliam took First Place, Emma Ranson took Second Place, and Luke Gilliam took Third Place.