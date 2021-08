We are learning of a tragic crash that happened last week that claimed the life of a Saxe woman. VSP says it happened on August 18th on Highway 15 near the intersection of Fort Mitchell Road between Keysville and Wyliesburg. Reports indicate that a 2000 Mack logging truck was headed west of US 15 when it was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Sorento. The driver of the Kia, 22 year-old Kendal Tharpe, was killed in the crash. Tharpe was a 2017 graduate of Randolph-Henry High School.