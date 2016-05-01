Charlotte County Man Killed In PEC Crash

A Charlotte County resident has been tragically killed in a crash in prince Edward County. We’re told the crash happened this past Tuesday evening, August 17th. Virginia State Poclie say it happened in the 6700 block of Abilene Road when a 1994 Chevy p[ickup truck driven by 21 year-old Austin Hancock, of Charlotte Court House, was headed south. For some reasin, Hancock lost control and crossed the center line, overcorrected, and ran off the right side of the pavement, flipping the truck before it struck a tree. Hancock, who was the only passenger in the vehicle, was killed. The crash report says he WAS wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved.