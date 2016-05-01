Mondelez Workers On Strike At Henrico County Bakery Plant

Hundreds of workers at a Mondelez International bakery in Virginia are on strike, seeking to block the company’s demands for concessions in contract negotiations and end what the union calls the outsourcing of jobs to Mexico.

About 400 workers from the plant in Henrico started striking Monday, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The plant makes foods like Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Chips Ahoy! cookies.

They are joining Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union workers striking since last week at a Mondelez bakery plant in Portland, Oregon, and at a sales distribution center in Aurora, Colorado.