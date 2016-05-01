PE Sheriff K-9 Unit and Farmville Officer assist in traffic stop

According to Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. Epps, on July 28, 2021 at approximately 4:40 am, Prince Edward County Deputy J. Newcomb stopped a 2014 Mercedes Benz on Farmville Road (Rt 15) near Dominion Drive. This vehicle was stopped for driving at a high rate of speed. Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and a Farmville Police Officer assisted with the traffic stop. Methamphetamines along with other drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Arrested was John Jerome McCargo, Jr. of Keysville, Virginia. He was charged with speeding, felony possession of schedule I or II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of controlled drug paraphernalia. Mr. McCargo has been released on bond and is awaiting trial.