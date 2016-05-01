Meherrin VOlunteer Firefighters Learn Water Rescue Techniques

The Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Team recently trained for water rescues. Six members of the fire department completed wift water rescue training, which began at the Hampden-Sydney College swimming pool and concluded on the Roanoke River in Weldone, North Carolina. Traning included swimming techniques, rescue swims, and water entry guidelines. Team members also covered throw bag opperations, water entry in moving water, and swimming techniques in moving water. REDS, or Rescue Extrication Delivery Specialists, is the technical rescue team within the department.