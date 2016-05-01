Prince Edward County Announces Vaccine Scholarship Winners

Prince Edward COunty has announced the vaccination scholarship winners. Ten local students will get 2-thousand dollars each in scholarships to enourage their post-secondary education. The 10 winners are Jaquan Brown, Morgan Curtis, Mason Dennison, Janyla Green, Izaiah Harrison, Sarah Lucas, Aliyah Rachels, Anthony Scott, Ava Tibbs, and Kolorado Webb. To be eligible for the August 16 drawing, students had to be Prince Edward County residents

between the ages of 12 and 18 on August 1, 2021, and enrolled as a high school or middle school student during the calendar year 2021, whether they attend homeschool, independent school, or public school.