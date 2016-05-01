Appmattox Man Identified In Fatal Crash from Late July

The victims have been indeitnfied from a tragic crash in Bedford County, almost three weeks after the crash took place. It happened on July 26th on Route 460, just east od Route 706. VSP crash reports indicate a driver headed west on Route 460 ran off the left side of the road into a ditch. The car then continued across the eastbound lanes and into an embankment. 30 year-old Mary Corbett, of APpomattox, was taken to a hospital and is recovering. however, Kenneth Gunter, also of Appomattox, died at the scene.