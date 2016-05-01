VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Bedford County

At 7:58 p.m. on July 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 approximately a quarter-mile east of Route 706 (Bells Mill Rd.).

A 2017 Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Route 460 in the left lane when it ran off the left side of the road into the ditch. It then continued across the eastbound lanes and into the embankment. The impact caused it to overturn multiple times and it came to rest back in the eastbound lanes.

The driver, Mary B. Corbett, 30, of Appomattox, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The front seat passenger, Kenneth N. Gunter, 37, of Appomattox, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.