FireFly Fiber Broadband Receives $14.1 Millions USDA Grant

Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), received $14,100,000 in funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Reconnect Program. The long-awaited announcement was made today by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Firefly applied to USDA for the 100% grant option and the funds will be used to offset the cost of the $18.8 million fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) build across parts of Buckingham, Cumberland, Goochland, Louisa, and Powhatan Counties.

The funded service area includes 37 educational facilities, three health care facilities, 14 essential community facilities, 4,139 households, 13,886 people, 193 businesses, and 65 farms spread over 65 square miles. These rural Virginia residents will have unprecedented access to Firefly’s symmetrical broadband speeds of up to one gigabit per second with no data caps or contracts. Firefly will also offer business and residential phone service. Reliable and affordable internet for these community staples will improve the lives of thousands of residents of all ages, including school-age children. Construction is slated to start later this year after completion of a final environmental review. New connections in the project area will begin approximately six months after the start of construction. The full project is anticipated to take two years of construction. To view the full USDA press release, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/newsroom/news-release/usda-invests-141-million-high-speed-broadband-rural-virginia.