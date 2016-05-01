Centra Reports Significant Increase In Younger COVID-19 Patients

Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville says COVID-19 hospitalizations have now doubled just in the past week. IN fact, there were no patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, July 26th. Now there are four. There are 34 patients at Centra’s Lynchburg campus, including 12 in ICU beds. That 34 total is up from 16 a week ago. A statement from Centra also says that the demographics of the patients have changed significantly, with more than half of all the patients right now that are under the age of 59.