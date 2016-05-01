Drakes Branch Receives Floodplain Management Award

The town of Drakes Branch has been given an award for their efforts in floodplain management. The town received the 2021 James Lee Witt Local Award for Excellence in Floodplain Management. The award is given each year by the Association of State Floodplain Managers. Drankes Branch has long struggled with flood problems downtown. In 2018, Tropical STorm Michael damaged numerous buildings, including the town hall and the fire station. However, the town was able to use several state and federal programs to address the issue and is working to resolve them as quickly as possible.