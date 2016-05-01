Local Residents Graduate From VSP Training

Residents of Amherst, Campbell, Halifax and Prince Edward counties and the city of Staunton were among the 40 new Virginia State Police (VSP) Troopers who have officially graduated from the 134th Basic Session of the Virginia State Police. Trainees’ performed 27-weeks of training at the VSP Academy, receiving instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms. One of the trainees… Farmville and Prince Edward County resident, Trooper Jessie L. Green, 24, will begin her VSP career in Chesterfield County.

Trooper Jonathan P. Mills, 24, of the town of Farmville in Prince Edward County, is no stranger to VSP as he worked as a dispatcher for four years and his father is a Sergeant with VSP. Trooper Mills served in the United States Marine Corps and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Liberty University. His first VSP patrol assignment will be in Hanover and Henrico counties.