Piedmont Health District Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Amelia

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Amelia County on Friday, August 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.

“We’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, particularly the Delta variant,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District. “The best defense against the Delta variant is vaccination. This clinic will offer the community another chance to get the vaccine. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

This one-time clinic, located at the War Memorial Building at 16330 Dunn Street, will offer free to the public the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 and older. No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Those individuals getting the Pfizer vaccine can return to the same location on Friday, September 3, between 1 and 5 p.m. to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. No additional first doses will be given out on September 3.

New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, stay at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often.