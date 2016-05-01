Virginia Announces Second Round Of Flood Preparedness Grants

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced the opening of a second grant round for the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

Communities across Virginia have until Nov. 5 to apply for $17 million in grants to address the effects of recurrent flooding, sea level rise and extreme weather.

Flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard in Virginia and the United States. The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will provide an estimated $75 million per year to improve local flood resilience, including targeted funding for the most vulnerable and underserved communities.