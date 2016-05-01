Prince Edward County ANnounces Retirement Of Building Official Coy W. Leatherwood

Prince Edward County has announced that Coy W. Leatherwood, County Building Official since April 1, 1985, will be retiring effective December 31, 2021. “I have been thinking about this for a while and, at 84 years old, I have reached a point where it is time that I step down and let someone else take over the position. I have enjoyed serving my fellow citizens and the building community in the County

in which I have spent my entire life.”

County Administrator Doug Stanley stated, “We thank Coy for the 36+ years of service and dedication to Prince Edward County and its residents. He has been a faithful servant to the community. He has an excellent working relationship with the contractor community and goes out of his way to accommodate the public whenever he can. According to the Virginia Building Code Officials Association, Coy is one of

the longest serving Building Officials in the State of Virginia and has served as a mentor to many across the state.”

Stanley added that the County will begin advertising for a replacement for

Leatherwood in the coming month with the hope that they will be able to hire

someone by October to allow for a couple months of overlap to ensure a smooth

transition for the office and the community.