PIEDMONT HEALTH DISTRICT HOSTS COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC IN NOTTOWAY

(CREWE, Va.) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Nottoway County on Tuesday, August 10.

“Get vaccinated now to protect yourself and your community against the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District. “We are in a race against time to increase vaccination coverage before new variants emerge.”

This one-time clinic, located at Nottoway High School at 5267 Old Nottoway Road, will offer free to the public the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 and older. No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, stay at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.