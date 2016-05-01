Meridian Waste Virginia Donates $4,500 to Lunenburg County Youth Baseball

Joe Gustaf, Operations Manager of Meridian Waste’s Lunenburg Landfill, presented Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League (LCYBL) President David Clark with the generous donation. The baseball celebration was held at Lenhart Field in Victoria, Va. on Monday, July 19, with donations presented by numerous community businesses. Each year, Meridian Waste donates $50,000 towards civic activities in Lunenburg County. At the request of the County, $3,000 was reallocated for the Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League. Gustaf presented a separate check for the additional $1,500 donation.

“Baseball has always been an important and rewarding part of my life,” said Meridian Waste CEO Walter “Wally” Hall. “I started my professional career as a college baseball coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and then at the University of Mississippi. I know what a big deal championship status is for these young athletes, and we want to help them reach for their dreams of playing in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.”

In addition to the donation, Meridian Waste has a long history of supporting youth athletics. Meridian Waste, formerly Container First Services (CFS), donates 15 garbage carts annually during the LCYBL season and supported the construction of the League’s current facility with a $20,000 foundation donation.

“Our organization is entirely run by volunteers. We raise funds to send these outstanding athletes to tournaments, and we offer scholarships to help all children to be able to enjoy the great American pastime of baseball,” said David Clark, president of LCYBL.

LCYBL belongs to Dixie Youth Baseball (DYB) which includes children from ages four to 12. All three divisions from Lunenburg County have become state champions and will represent Virginia at the DYB World Series 2021 held in Laurel, Miss. at the Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex. The LCYBL is working towards its goal of raising $50,000 to support all players with travel and lodging expenses. The non-profit has received donations from six local businesses. For more information and to donate, contact LCYBL President David Clark at (434) 917-9106, email at lunenburgcybl@gmail.com.