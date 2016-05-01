Child Killed In Springfield Road crash

New details on a deadly crash that happened last weekend. Virginia State Poclie say a 4 year old child was killed in crash near Route 683, or SPringfield Road, just to the south of Route 764 or Barnes Road. VSP sais a 2005 Chevy Impala was headed north when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned. The driver of the vehicle, 34 year-old Shannon COleman of Meherrin, was ruished to a hospital for treatment. However, her passenger, her 4 year old son Sonny Lorenzo Webb, was killed. The VSP statement says the child was not wearing the proper safety restraints or seat belts.