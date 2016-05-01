One Way Traffic On North STreet Begins Today

A traffic alert for you in Farmville. Don’e forget that a portion of North Street is being changed to one-way startying today. The change is being made between West 3rd Street to High STreet. Farmville Town COuncil took up the issue when it received a number of traffic complaints about congestion there. The street is home to the North Street Press Club and also the delivery entrance to the Hotel Weyanoke and the Farmville Herald newspaper. ALl of those business receive deliveries at various times of the day, which usually blocks traffic. The effort to switch to one-way traffic was approved on a 4-2 vote of the town council earlier this month.