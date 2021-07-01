FFA Officers Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference

The Appomattox Senior FFA and Middle School FFA Chapter officers recently participated in the Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conference held at Appomattox County High School.

During the three-day conference, student leaders practiced developing teamwork and communication skills. There were multiple opportunities for students to practice public speaking, parliamentary procedure, and program planning. Each officer team spent hours developing a program of activities for the 2021-2022 school year. The teams focused on coordinating events that would allow the organization to grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture in Appomattox County.

Andrew Gallier, ACHS FFA President said, “Participating in this event was a great opportunity for my teammates and I to develop a better picture of what it means to be a leader. The communication games helped me learn how to convey the right message to an audience.”

The student leaders were elected as follows at ACHS: President – Andrew Gallier, Vice President – Tyler Martin, Secretary/Treasurer – Bruce Jones, Reporter – Carter Swanberg, and Sentinel – Thomas Wilson. The officer team at AMS is as follows: President – Savannah Jones, Vice-President – Tristan Wall, Secretary – Hayden Scruggs, Treasurer – Autumn Harris, Reporter – Peyton Garrett, and Sentinel – Chase Meade.

2021-2022 ACHS FFA Officers: Front – Thomas Wilson, Andrew Gallier, Back – Bruce Jones, Tyler Martin, and Carter Swanberg

2021-2022 AMS FFA Officers: Front – Savannah Jones, Autumn Harris, and Hayden Scruggs, Back – Tristan Wall, Chase Meade, and Peyton Garrett