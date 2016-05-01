FireFly Fiber Broadband To Host Virtual Town Meetings

Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, July 29 at 6 p.m. and on Monday, August 2 at noon to review their exciting Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project. To sign up for one of the Virtual Town Hall Meetings, please visit www.fireflyva.com/town-halls. The RISE project is currently surveying the Central Virginia counties of Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Powhatan to determine areas of broadband need. That need is defined as households without access to any internet service or those households receiving speeds at or below the 25/3 threshold.

The virtual town hall will feature a short slide show as well as a Q&A session with slides related to who is Firefly? What is the RISE project? What is the timeline? How can I be sure my home or business is identified as unserved? What does Firefly sell and for how much? The same presentation will be made on July 29 and August 2, so participants should choose only one date to attend.