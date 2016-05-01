Motorcycle Crash In Mecklenburg County Claims One Life

Virginia State Poclie are investigating a deadly crash that took place in Mecklenburg County. Reports show the crash happened on Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. on Route 723, less than one mile south of Route 747 or Hill Top Road. A 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 723/Shiney Rock Road. As the motorcycle entered a curve, it ran off the right side of the road and struck some debris. The motorcycle then overturned and ejected both occupants. The driver was identified as 54 year-old Scott Dolgner, of Raleigh, North Carolina. The passengerm 57 year-old Christina Dolgner, also of Raleigh, was pronounced dead of her injuries at a hospital in South Boston, Virginia. Both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets.