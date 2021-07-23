Keysville Man Arrested on Grand Larceny and Possession Charges

On Thursday July 22, 2021, members of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and the Piedmont Drug Gang/Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kingsville area of Prince Edward County.

The search resulted in the apprehension of a wanted subject. Arrested was 33-year-old Joshua Turbyfill of Keysville, Virginia. He was wanted for grand larceny in Lunenburg County. He had a second charge of possession of schedule I or II drugs in Prince Edward County. Mr. Turbyfill is being held without bond at Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, VA.

The Piedmont Drug Gang/Task Force is made up by members of the Buckingham, Cumberland, and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Farmville Police Department. The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office would like thank all participants who assisted in the apprehension and arrest.