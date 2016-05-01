Five County Fair To Return For 2021

The Five County Fair is back for this year, with the festivities reporteldy iuncluding more rides, more games… and more food. Of course, the Five County Fair, much like everything else, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The five counties are Prince Edward, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Appomattox. This year’s fair will run from September 28th through October 2nd. Fair Manager Auburn Estes says the fair’s board will meet to make final decisions on events and scheduling. The only annual event that will NOT happen this year is the baked goods exhibition.