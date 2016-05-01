Residents Complain Of Noise From North Street Press Club

Some Farmville residents are fed up with noise. Three people spoke to the town council last week, asking for some help in dealing with noise late at night from the North Street Press Club. One resident, Jonathan Gray, lives on Randolph Street. He says the noise keeps his entire family up late at night, including his young children. Another resident said he has made more than 40 complaints to police… yet nothing gets done. To their credit, poolice chief Andy Ellington said that the Press Club has spent thousands of dollars trying to make their building more sound proof.