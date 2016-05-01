NEW LEADERSHIP AT FARMVILLE ROTARY

New leadership at Rotary

The Rotary Club of Farmville inducted new officers and recognized award recipients during its annual celebration held at The Woodland on June 24.

Community and Family Engagement Specialist Jennifer Kinne has assumed the role of president, succeeding Longwood University’s Dean of Students, Jen Fraley.

About her role as Rotary president Kinne had this to say, “I am super excited to lead the 21-22 Rotary team. I am grateful to those who led before me and I know I have big shoes to fill. We have a solid leadership slate ready to serve in the upcoming year. Our theme is “Serve to Change Lives. With pandemic restrictions softening, we look forward to getting out and engaging in more service opportunities this year.”

Fraley noted that, “The 20-21 Rotary Year has been a challenging experience, but also one that provided an opportunity to grow and think creatively. I am thankful for the help and support of the 20-21 Board, and grateful for the flexibility of our membership during this year.

Other officers are Julia McCann, vice president; Shaunna Hunter, secretary; Teresa Stewart, treasurer; Mary Pugh, sergeant-at-arms; Bill Bergen, happy hour chair; Anne Tyler Paulek, public image chair (with committee); Jeff Smith, service projects chair; Dan Dwyer, foundations chair; Chance Reynolds, future visions chair and Joy Stump, membership chair.

The club presented two awards for the 20-21 Rotary Year.

Rotarian of the Year – John Miller

-John was selected for his work with leading the partnership with the Farmville Lions to plan and hold the recent “Knot Again” Fishing Tournament.

Honorary Rotarian – Patsy Watson

-Patsy was selected for her work with the development and ongoing efforts of Farmville Cares.

In spite of the challenges of the pandemic and in keeping with the Rotary motto of Service Above Self, Fraley noted club members participated in small groups volunteering with Piedmont Habitat for Humanity, Prince Edward County Schools – Feed More Food Distribution, and Farmville Cares. The two more traditional activities that the Club participated in were small groups and individuals packed Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes in November 2020, and the “Knot Again” Fishing Tournament (co-sponsored by Farmville Lions) in May 2021.

Rotary’s theme for the 20-21 year is Serve to Change Lives. For more information about The Farmville Rotary Club visit FarmvilleVaRotary.org.