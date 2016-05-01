Vaccination scholarship program receives more local support

The Prince Edward County business community has continued to support the #VaccinatePrinceEdward COVID-19 Vaccination Scholarship Fund, which has now reached $20,000.

In June, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors established the program to encourage student vaccinations, and provided $5,000 in funding. Local businesses immediately jumped on board and the support has continued through the summer. Thanks to the additional funding, the Board has shifted the award plan, and will now offer $2,000 scholarships to 10 winning students, and extended the deadline to Friday, August 13.

Additional contributions include those from Centra Southside Community Hospital ($5,000), Piedmont Senior Resources ($2,000) and Farmville Cares ($1,000), collectively adding $8,000 to the scholarship fund.

To be entered in the August drawing for the scholarships, students must be between the ages of 12 and 18 on August 1, 2021, and enrolled as a high school or middle school student during the calendar year 2021. The program is open to any student who resides in Prince Edward County, whether they attend homeschool, private school, independent school, or public school.

“The virus doesn’t care what type of school students attend, and neither does this program,” said Doug Stanley, Prince Edward County Administrator. “This is a community program designed to make all students safer as we start the next school year.”

Students must have received their first vaccination shot and entered the drawing by noon on August 13, 2021. Scholarship recipients will be announced Monday, August 16. Applications for the scholarship are available at the Virginia’s Heartland Visitor Center, the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office, at Health Department vaccination clinics, and at VaccinatePrinceEdward.org. A new fillable pdf has improved the online registration process.

Walk-in vaccinations for those 12 years and older will be offered at the PEFYA Gym at 2750 Layne Street, in Farmville every Wednesday afternoon from 2-6 p.m. through July. Students may apply when they receive their vaccination, or those who have already been vaccinated can visit VaccinatePrinceEdward.org, and fill out the form to enter.

Scholarship winners headed to college will receive a check written jointly to the student and a post-secondary educational institution. For younger students, scholarships will be held in an account bearing the students name until graduation from high school.

Individuals or businesses interested in contributing to the scholarship fund should call or email Doug Stanley (540) 392-8837 dstanley@co.prince-edward.va.us.

Prince Edward County COVID Vaccination Scholarship