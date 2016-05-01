PECPS Summer RESET a Success

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) offered a month-long Summer RESET program to support learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 349 students engaged in reading, writing, and enrichment activities during June.

We were thrilled to partner with Longwood University’s College of Education and Human Services on three facets of our Summer RESET program.

Longwood’s Speech, Hearing, and Learning Services (SHLS) brought Project Jumpstart to our Kindergarten students twice a week. They focused on language and emergent literacy skills, emergent writing, print concepts, alphabet knowledge, phonological awareness, vocabulary, and oral language skills.

Our third and fourth-grade reset students participated in SHLS’ Readers’ Theater.

Students were engaged in reading scripts created from grade-level texts by “performing” and acting out what they read. These activities enhanced the students’ reading fluency skills and confidence by having them read with a purpose.

Longwood’s ​Institute for Teaching through Technology and Innovative Practices was involved in our Robotics and Literacy program which students in grades 6, 7, and 8 participated in. Students enjoyed combining robotics and literacy through the use of drone technology. This program reinforced skills such as reading, research, and writing for a purpose as they explored drone technology and learned how to code and fly a drone.

Community engagement is so important to the success of a school and we are grateful for the strong relationship we have with partners such as Longwood University.

