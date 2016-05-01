VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

At 2:46 p.m. on Sunday (July 11), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 20, one mile south of Route 783.

A 2004 Nissan Xterra was traveling on Route 20 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

A 16-year-old male passenger from Scottsville, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 17-year-old male driver was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.