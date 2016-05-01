Henrico County Native Becomes New VSP Executive Team Member

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, has promoted a Henrico County native to the position of Deputy Director of the Department’s Bureau of Field Operations (BFO). The newly-appointed Major Ronald C. Maxey Jr. replaces retiring Major Steven L. Chumley on the executive staff. Chumley has served as the BFO Deputy Director since his appointment on June 25, 2018 and has served with Virginia State Police for 35 years.

Prior to his June 10, 2021 appointment, Maxey was commander of the Safety Division where he oversaw the Motor Vehicle Inspection Program, Motor Carrier Safety Unit and Intradepartmental Safety Program.