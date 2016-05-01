Farmville Poclie Seek Information On Catalytic Converter Thefts

The Farmville Police Department is seeking information on the reported theft

of catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the lots of two West Third Street businesses.

On June 26, 2021, it was discovered that five catalytic converters had been removed from

vehicles at A Plus Electrical located at 2104 W. Third St. On June 30, 2021, it was discovered

that nine catalytic converters had been removed from vehicles at Davis GMC located at 2707

W. Third St.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emissions control device containing precious metals, and

often stolen for the resale or scrap value of the metals inside. Reports of catalytic converter

thefts have recently risen across the Commonwealth, and due to the expensive nature of these

devices, both vehicle owners and insurance companies are taking large financial losses.

To prevent these types of thefts, the Farmville Police Department reminds residents to park in

highly visible, well lighted, areas or, if possible, in a garage. Citizens are encouraged to check

vehicles that are not operated frequently for missing converters, and to report any theft or

damage to the Farmville Police Department.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Farmville Police Department at

434-392-3332, or to use our anonymous tip application, Tip411. Tip411 is available on our

department website and as a free download for both iPhone and Android devices through the

Apple App Store and Google Play. Simply search “Tip411 Farmville PD”.