Buckingham County Anti-Litter Task Force Presents Awards

The Buckingham County Anti-Litter Task Force recently presented awards and certificates of appreciation to county businesses and individuals from the 2021 Spring Litter Cleanup.

Buckingham Branch Rail Road was named Second Place Winner, and Shawn Miller was named Third Place Winner in the 2021 Spring Clean Up held by the Task Force. Recent presentations were made to both entities.

Food Lion, located in Dillwyn was also recognized and thanked for donating food for the celebration event recognizing the winners.

“Thanks to the great volunteerism and work ethic of the people of Buckingham, more than 260 bags of litter were collected during our revived Spring Clean Up,” said Thomas Jordan Miles III, who serves as District Four Supervisor on the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, and on the Anti Litter Task Force. “Also, we now have two new members, Casey Davis and Bro. George Deans of St. Thomas Aqunias Seminary to add to our leadership team. We know in the next pickup we can do more with the community’s support.”

The first place award went to The Saint Thomas Aquinas Seminary, whose students collected 179 bags of trash. Second place went to the Buckingham Branch Railroad and third place went to Shawn Miller. There were three prizes for the most bags of trash collected. First place won $300, 2nd place won $200 and 3rd place won $100. There were 13 entrants.