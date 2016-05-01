Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force Recovers Meth Lab in Prince Edward County

A Farmville man has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force recovered the illegal narcotic from his residence on Monday, June 28, 2021.



The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office initially responded Monday to a call for service at a residence on Lindy Hamlett Court. During the course of their investigation at that location, deputies discovered evidence of the manufacturing of methamphetamine. The deputies requested the assistance of the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force, which rendered safe and disposed of a clandestine lab recovered near the residence. As a result of the task force’s investigation Monday, Randall Murray Hawthorne, 65, has been charged and is currently being held without bond at the Piedmont Regional Jail.

The Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force is comprised of narcotics investigators and special agents from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Farmville Police Department, Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.