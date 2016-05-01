Farmville Garbage Route Changes for the July 4th Holiday

With Monday, July 5th, being the observed holiday for Independence Day, July 4th, there will be no residential or business garbage collection, cardboard collection, or miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, July 6th. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am that morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday, this week only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday. All curbside recycling routes remain on their regular schedule. If there are any questions, please call Public Works Department at 392-3331. Have a safe holiday.

Monday, July 5th          No residential, business or call-in collection

Tuesday, July 6th          Monday & Tuesday residential garbage collection & miscellaneous call-in. Business garbage, cardboard collection, and curbside recycling

Wednesday, July 7th    Regular residential garbage collection. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins. No business garbage or cardboard collection.

Thursday, July 8th        Regular routes

Friday, July 9th             Business garbage and cardboard

