Newcomb A Candidate For Charlotte County Supervisors

A new candidate has jumpe dinto the race for Charlotte County SUpervisor. Larry Newcomb has filed to seek the seat to represent the Wyliesburg/Red Oak District in the November general election. That seat is currently held by Kay Pierantoni, who announced earl;ier this year that she would not run for re-election. In a prepared statement, Newcomb said that he would like to see growth and stability without having our citizens and children obligated to extremely high tax rates that many can’t afford.