Developing A Historic District In Keysville

The town of Keysville is taking the next steps in developing a historic district. Several members of the Keysville Historic District will be taking pictures and documenting buildings and homes in several areas. Those areas include downtown, on Hill Avenue, Wilson Street, Church Street and a large area of King Street. The group is reminding residents that this effort has nothing to do with any property value assessment. The survey will be taken from the public right of way and nobody is under obligation to allow access to their properties.