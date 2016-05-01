FFA Chapter Best in State!

Appomattox Sr. FFA received top honors at the 95th Virginia FFA Convention. A hybrid 3 day virtual and 1 day in person convention took place in Rockingham County. The chapter placed first in the National Chapter Award contest. Out of 186 chapters and 9,901 FFA members across the Commonwealth, Appomattox placed first.

The National Chapter Award contest is grounded in three divisions; Growing Leaders, Building Leaders, and Strengthening Agriculture. Appomattox was selected for its extensive program of activities. Some of the notable activities and accomplishments during the 2020-2021 school year were its livestock show team program, degree recognition event, harvest bag agricultural education kits, and its dynamic relationship with the Appomattox FFA Alumni Association. This milestone was accomplished under the direction of the 2020-2021 chapter FFA officer team.